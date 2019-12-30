Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.98.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John P. Gleason sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $444,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $744,152. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $80,940,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,602.8% during the third quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 810,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 780,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,411,000 after purchasing an additional 673,600 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $24,727,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 512.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 426,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356,896 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $59.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

