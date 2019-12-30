Insider Buying: Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Duxton Water Ltd (ASX:D2O) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,900.00 ($9,858.16).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 30,501 shares of Duxton Water stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.39 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,396.39 ($30,068.36).

Shares of ASX D2O opened at A$1.40 ($0.99) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.41. Duxton Water Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

About Duxton Water

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements to a range of agricultural producers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

