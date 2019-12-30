Raphael Lamm Buys 6,666 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm bought 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Raphael Lamm bought 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 15,804 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$24,417.18 ($17,317.15).

On Monday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$38,550.00 ($27,340.43).

LSF stock opened at A$1.65 ($1.17) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of A$1.84 ($1.30).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

