$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $71.61 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other news, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

