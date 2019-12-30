$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. DHT posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 469.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

DHT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.52. DHT has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DHT by 22.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 109,839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

