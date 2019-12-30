$0.81 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of CDK opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

