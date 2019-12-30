Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.32). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.36% and a negative net margin of 910.45%.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,299,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 92.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.