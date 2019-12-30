North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NOA opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.34 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.