Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 6,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.64 on Monday. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $712.81 million, a PE ratio of 254.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $1,940,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Harmonic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 751.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Harmonic by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,008 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

