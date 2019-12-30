$0.69 EPS Expected for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.19.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,205,000 after buying an additional 3,609,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.23. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

