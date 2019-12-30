Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,640.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $153,985. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,874 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SJW Group This Quarter
$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for SJW Group This Quarter
$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings Inc This Quarter
$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings Inc This Quarter
$0.81 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc This Quarter
$0.81 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc This Quarter
Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share
Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share
North American Construction Group Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds
North American Construction Group Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds
Harmonic Inc Short Interest Update
Harmonic Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report