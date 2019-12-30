Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Update

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 480,400 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.75 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $33,558.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,640.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares in the company, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $153,985. Company insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,874 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,252 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

