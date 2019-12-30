Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNST stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 187,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $7,200,223.68. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,635,293 shares of company stock worth $49,799,991 and have sold 317,971 shares worth $10,976,079. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.