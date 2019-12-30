National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $46.06 on Monday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

