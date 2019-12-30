SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:SD opened at $4.11 on Monday. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $58.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

