Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $259.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.15 and a 200 day moving average of $237.52. Msci has a 52-week low of $141.06 and a 52-week high of $267.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

