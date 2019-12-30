Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CLLS opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
