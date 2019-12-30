Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLLS opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cellectis by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

