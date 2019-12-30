Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 250,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 266,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $40,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,941 shares in the company, valued at $537,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $211,320. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

PGC stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $590.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

