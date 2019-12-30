SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 18,480,000 shares. Approximately 19.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.19. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth about $16,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after purchasing an additional 967,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 837,011 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 89.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 515,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth about $5,358,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.