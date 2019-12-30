-$0.17 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBLT. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.