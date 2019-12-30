Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Diplomat Pharmacy posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

DPLO opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter worth about $7,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 390.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 29.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

