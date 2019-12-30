Wendy Kathleen Porter Purchases 12,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Director Wendy Kathleen Porter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,000.
Shares of PTF stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.
About Pender Growth Fund
