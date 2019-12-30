Wendy Kathleen Porter Purchases 12,000 Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Director Wendy Kathleen Porter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,000.

Shares of PTF stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 million and a PE ratio of -50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.91 and a 52-week high of C$4.05.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

