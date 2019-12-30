Edward G. Atsinger III Purchases 16,011 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 16,011 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $23,055.84.

Edward G. Atsinger III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 1,027 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489.15.

On Thursday, November 7th, Edward G. Atsinger III purchased 8,137 shares of Salem Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,798.65.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.74). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Salem Media Group’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

