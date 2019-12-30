Marchello Marchese Sells 2,266 Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47.

Finning International stock opened at C$25.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Finning International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

FTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.