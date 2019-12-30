GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford Sells 2,193 Shares

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total transaction of C$73,955.64.

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total transaction of C$230,800.35.

TSE GDI opened at C$33.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.63. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.38 and a 52 week high of C$37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25. The stock has a market cap of $713.91 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$322.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

