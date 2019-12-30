$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Habit Restaurants reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Habit Restaurants.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HABT. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $272.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.