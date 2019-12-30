Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.92. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,205,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after buying an additional 602,666 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.48 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.