-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report ($1.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.66) and the lowest is ($2.18). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.53) to ($8.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.70) to ($2.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

SRPT stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.81. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,728,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,474,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

