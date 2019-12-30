LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

LRAD stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.31.

