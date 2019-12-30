$2.47 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.41. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $288,506.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $271.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $193.83 and a 52 week high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.