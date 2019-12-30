Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVUS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NVUS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

