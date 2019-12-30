Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVUS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NVUS opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
LRAD Corporation Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
LRAD Corporation Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
$2.47 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. This Quarter
$2.47 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share
$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. This Quarter
$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report