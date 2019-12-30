$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $152.44 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share
-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
-$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
LRAD Corporation Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
LRAD Corporation Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts
$2.47 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. This Quarter
$2.47 EPS Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share
$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. This Quarter
$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report