$3.44 EPS Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41. General Dynamics reported earnings of $3.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $177.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $152.44 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

