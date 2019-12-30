Short Interest in Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Declines By 10.9%

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.34 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.