AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 14,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days. Currently, 51.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 141,311 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

