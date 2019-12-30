Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Up 7.0% in December

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 879,500 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 158,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Astec Industries stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.48. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.24 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

