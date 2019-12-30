Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $9,936,531.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

