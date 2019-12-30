American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Update

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 345,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the November 28th total of 366,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $523,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $487.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.53. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

