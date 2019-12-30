Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Declines By 8.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

