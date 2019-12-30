Short Interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Declines By 8.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.6 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
