Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Update

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,200,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 28th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $64.93 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 1.98.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,176 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,804. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

