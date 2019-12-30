Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $204,461.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $59,841.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,445.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $711,009. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,718,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,967 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,164.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 257,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,999,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 527,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

