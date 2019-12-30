ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 28th total of 29,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days. Currently, 40.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

ANGI opened at $8.36 on Monday. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 2.15.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,587,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,085. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

