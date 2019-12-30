Carnival (LON:CCL) Given New GBX 4,040 Price Target at Barclays

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,040 ($53.14) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Carnival to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,560 ($46.83).

CCL opened at GBX 3,690 ($48.54) on Monday. Carnival has a 12 month low of GBX 3,037 ($39.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,448 ($58.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,302.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,449.90.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

