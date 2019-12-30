Insider Selling: Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer Sells 11,874 Shares of Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$8.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Chorus Aviation Inc has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.88.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is 75.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHR shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.29.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.