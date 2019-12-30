Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$74,800.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,893.14.

OSK opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Eight Capital raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price target on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

