Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$74,800.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Jose Vizquerra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$74,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,893.14.
OSK opened at C$3.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.