Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to Announce $4.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) will report earnings of $4.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the highest is $4.25. Cigna reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.90 to $16.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.35 to $19.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after purchasing an additional 146,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,135,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,921,000 after purchasing an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,105,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $804,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $742,443,000 after purchasing an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $204.00 on Friday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $207.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average is $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

