Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $12.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $12.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.01 and the highest is $13.24. Alphabet also reported earnings per share of $12.77 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $46.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.84 to $47.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $54.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $50.73 to $60.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,354.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,007.00 and a 52 week high of $1,364.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,326.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,220.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

