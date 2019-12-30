SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post earnings of $4.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.80. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $5.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $21.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.81 to $21.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $21.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.16. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $224,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,162.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,381. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $250.31 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $259.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average of $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.