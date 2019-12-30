Brokerages Expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $21.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $24.43 billion. Boeing reported sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $80.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.23 billion to $83.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $98.59 billion to $118.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $330.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.04. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.24. Boeing has a 1 year low of $309.40 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

