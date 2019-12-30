$2.16 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.66 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $11.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.23.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $278.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.97 and a 200 day moving average of $253.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $167.28 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

