$536.24 Million in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $536.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.48 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $531.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

PATK opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other news, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,936.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 132,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 746.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 154.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

