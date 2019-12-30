$9.22 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) to announce sales of $9.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $28.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $34.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.66 million to $52.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.68 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $144.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

